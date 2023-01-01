wrestling / News

Various News: Montez Ford Releasing New Album in March, Full JCW Battlebowl Video Released

January 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Street Profits WrestleMania Montez Ford Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Montez Ford announced on his Instagram that his second music album will be available in March:

– GCW has released the full stream for the JCW Battlebowl event. The card was held earlier today at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s the full event video:

