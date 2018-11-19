Various News: Moose Says Impact’s New Time Slot ‘Sucks’, Paul Heyman Praises AJ Styles, Bret Hart Gives Motivational Speech

– In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Moose said that he’s not a fan of Pop TV’s decision to move Impact Wrestling from 8 PM ET to 10 PM ET.

He said: “Obviously the time slot that we have right now sucks. I’m sure management is doing something about it, or trying to do something about it. My job is to not find us time slots, my job is to perform and beat up people in the ring, and that is what I do.”

– During last night’s WWE 365 about AJ Styles, it featured a moment in which Paul Heyman asked AJ Styles to stick around to listen to a promo he gave after Survivor Series 2017. In the promo he compared Styles to Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. Heyman wrote on Twitter that he was surprised that moment made it into the documentary. He wrote:

– Bret Hart recently gave a motivational speech and doing the coin toss at a CFL Football game. You can see the video here.