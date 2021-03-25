wrestling / News
Various News: More AEW Dynamite Video Highlights, Impact in 60 to Showcase Trey Miguel, TNA Turning Point 2012 to Air on AXS TV
March 25, 2021
– AEW released more video highlights for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out those clips below:
– The upcoming April 6 edition of Impact in 60 on AXS TV will showcase the best of former Rascalz member Trey Miguel.
– Also scheduled for AXS TV is TNA Turning Point 2012 on the same date. The event will be broadcast at 3:00 pm EST.
