wrestling / News
Various News: More Impact Wrestling Video Highlights, The Dark Order’s 10 Turns 30
January 15, 2022 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling released some more video highlights for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV:
– AEW wrestler and 10 of The Dark Order, Preston Vance, celebrates his birthday today. He turns 30 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday, which you can view below:
Happy Birthday to #DarkOrder's @Pres10Vance! pic.twitter.com/WeebdxQoAg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls Being Upset At Vince McMahon Over Broken Promise About Backstage Role In WWE
- WWE Reportedly Considering Rebranding Elimination Chamber To ‘WrestleMania Chamber’
- Note On Interesting Statistic About Planned Wrestlemania Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Booker T Criticizes Hulk Hogan Over Betty White & Sidney Poitier Comments