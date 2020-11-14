Various News: More Matches Set for GCW Slime Season, More Names Announced for ProChella, Video of G-Raver Return at H20 Last Extravaganza Weekend

– GCW has announced more matches for Slime Season, including Rich Swann vs. Blake Christian. Also, Chris Bey will face Jordan Oliver. The card is scheduled for December 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The GCW event will be held at MEET and will be streamed live on FITE TV.

*12/5 Vegas Update!* Just Signed RICH SWANN

vs

BLAKE CHRISTIAN Plus:

Fatu

Bey

RSP

Dickinson

Jordan

Kikutaro

Webb

Kat

Sefa

Atticus Get Tix:https://t.co/bCI22O1xjK Slime Season

Sat 12/5 – 7pm

Meet LV – Las Vegas Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nI2ZEHywqE — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 13, 2020

*12/5 Vegas Update!* Just Signed CHRIS BEY

vs

JORDAN OLIVER Plus:

Swann vs Blake

+

Fatu

RSP

Dickinson

Kikutaro

Webb

Kat

Sefa

Atticus Get Tix:https://t.co/bCI22O1xjK Slime Season

Sat 12/5 – 7pm

Meet LV – Las Vegas Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Bq5bp1icaS — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 13, 2020

– Additionally Jamie Iovine has announced a number of wrestlers for the upcoming ProChella show scheduled for the same day in Vegas. Chris Dickinson, Juicy Finau, and Jimmy Lloyd have all been announced for the card, which you can see below:

🎡 PROCHELLA ANNOUNCEMENT 🎡 Every festival gets a bit dirty …@DirtyDickinson joins Heather Monroe, Adrian Quest, and Juicy Finau for the first PROChella on December 6th in Las Vegas! TICKETS ⏩https://t.co/XH1ydGTYZ7 pic.twitter.com/5Vrz7Vptbg — Jamie Iovine (@Jamie_iovine) November 13, 2020

🎡 PROCHELLA ANNOUNCEMENT 🎡 To help you all stay hydrated on December 6th in Vegas, I’m bringing the juice. “The New Age Savage” Juicy Finau is coming to PROChella. TICKETS ⏩ https://t.co/Jg6sV94MVs. pic.twitter.com/WyZXktKxPX — Jamie Iovine (@Jamie_iovine) November 13, 2020

– H20 Wrestling released a video showing G-Raver returning at the Last Extravaganza Weekend event that took place on Halloween night. You can view that clip below.