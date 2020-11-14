wrestling / News

Various News: More Matches Set for GCW Slime Season, More Names Announced for ProChella, Video of G-Raver Return at H20 Last Extravaganza Weekend

November 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Slime Season

– GCW has announced more matches for Slime Season, including Rich Swann vs. Blake Christian. Also, Chris Bey will face Jordan Oliver. The card is scheduled for December 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The GCW event will be held at MEET and will be streamed live on FITE TV.

– Additionally Jamie Iovine has announced a number of wrestlers for the upcoming ProChella show scheduled for the same day in Vegas. Chris Dickinson, Juicy Finau, and Jimmy Lloyd have all been announced for the card, which you can see below:

– H20 Wrestling released a video showing G-Raver returning at the Last Extravaganza Weekend event that took place on Halloween night. You can view that clip below.

