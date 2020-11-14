wrestling / News
Various News: More Matches Set for GCW Slime Season, More Names Announced for ProChella, Video of G-Raver Return at H20 Last Extravaganza Weekend
– GCW has announced more matches for Slime Season, including Rich Swann vs. Blake Christian. Also, Chris Bey will face Jordan Oliver. The card is scheduled for December 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The GCW event will be held at MEET and will be streamed live on FITE TV.
*12/5 Vegas Update!*
Just Signed
RICH SWANN
vs
BLAKE CHRISTIAN
Plus:
Fatu
Bey
RSP
Dickinson
Jordan
Kikutaro
Webb
Kat
Sefa
Atticus
Get Tix:https://t.co/bCI22O1xjK
Slime Season
Sat 12/5 – 7pm
Meet LV – Las Vegas
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nI2ZEHywqE
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 13, 2020
*12/5 Vegas Update!*
Just Signed
CHRIS BEY
vs
JORDAN OLIVER
Plus:
Swann vs Blake
+
Fatu
RSP
Dickinson
Kikutaro
Webb
Kat
Sefa
Atticus
Get Tix:https://t.co/bCI22O1xjK
Slime Season
Sat 12/5 – 7pm
Meet LV – Las Vegas
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Bq5bp1icaS
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 13, 2020
– Additionally Jamie Iovine has announced a number of wrestlers for the upcoming ProChella show scheduled for the same day in Vegas. Chris Dickinson, Juicy Finau, and Jimmy Lloyd have all been announced for the card, which you can see below:
🎡 PROCHELLA ANNOUNCEMENT 🎡
Every festival gets a bit dirty …@DirtyDickinson joins Heather Monroe, Adrian Quest, and Juicy Finau for the first PROChella on December 6th in Las Vegas!
TICKETS ⏩https://t.co/XH1ydGTYZ7 pic.twitter.com/5Vrz7Vptbg
— Jamie Iovine (@Jamie_iovine) November 13, 2020
🎡 PROCHELLA ANNOUNCEMENT 🎡
To help you all stay hydrated on December 6th in Vegas, I’m bringing the juice.
“The New Age Savage” Juicy Finau is coming to PROChella.
TICKETS ⏩ https://t.co/Jg6sV94MVs. pic.twitter.com/WyZXktKxPX
— Jamie Iovine (@Jamie_iovine) November 13, 2020
🎡 @TheJimmyLLoyd is coming to PROChella! 🎡
“A Different Boy” joins @DirtyDickinson, @Heatherisme, @Adrian__Quest and @JuicyFinau on December 5th in Las Vegas. https://t.co/N7K1Am9OYM pic.twitter.com/qzhEOJ0ZzF
— Jamie Iovine (@Jamie_iovine) November 14, 2020
– H20 Wrestling released a video showing G-Raver returning at the Last Extravaganza Weekend event that took place on Halloween night. You can view that clip below.
