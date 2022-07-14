Various News: More Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Eric Young Appearing at Baseball Game, Nikki Bella Doing WWE Promotion Work in New York

– PWInsider has some more notes on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Per the report, the main event tonight will feature Honor No More vs. Bullet Club. Also, the show will have a segment with the Undead Realm. Also, the BTI match tonight will be Johnny Swinger vs. Bhupinder Gujjar.

Also, PWInsider reports that Eric Young is appearing at the Schaumburg Boomers minor league baseball game for Pro Wrestling Night at Wintrust Field to promote Impact Emergence.

Lastly, PWInsier reports that Impact+ is adding all the Impact TV episodes from 2008-2013 in HD starting today.

– PWInsider reports that Nikki Bella is in New York City today, doing promotional work for WWE.