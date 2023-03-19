wrestling / News

Various News: More on What FTR Have Said About Their AEW Deals, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, Top Ten Smackdown Moments

March 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
FTR AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

Fightful Select reports that FTR are still telling people privately that their deals in AEW are up “soon”. This hasn’t been confirmed at this time.

Dax Harwood previously said their deals are up in April. They recently returned to AEW and look to be challenging The Gunns.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown:

– The latest vlog from Thunder Rosa is online.

