Various News: More Photos From Omos’ Wedding, ROH Death Before Dishonor Tickets On Sale This Week, Shayna Baszler Plays WWE 2K23

June 5, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 38 Omos Image Credit: WWE

– As previously reported, Omos got married to his wife Cheyenne over the weekend. More photos from the ceremony have appeared online, courtesy of Chaplain Asif Shaikh .

– Tickets for ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 go on sale on Friday. The event happens in Trenton, NJ on July 21. There will be an online pre-sale on Thursday.

– The latest UpUpDowndown features Xavier Woods and Shayna Baszler playing MyRISE mode in WWE 2K23.

