wrestling / News
Various News: More Photos From Omos’ Wedding, ROH Death Before Dishonor Tickets On Sale This Week, Shayna Baszler Plays WWE 2K23
June 5, 2023 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Omos got married to his wife Cheyenne over the weekend. More photos from the ceremony have appeared online, courtesy of Chaplain Asif Shaikh .
– Tickets for ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 go on sale on Friday. The event happens in Trenton, NJ on July 21. There will be an online pre-sale on Thursday.
– The latest UpUpDowndown features Xavier Woods and Shayna Baszler playing MyRISE mode in WWE 2K23.
More Trending Stories
- Jacy Jayne, Natalya in Bikinis, Indi Hartwell Gym Selfie Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Lacey Evans Responds to Criticism From Sgt. Slaughter’s Daughter Over Her New Look
- Konnan Critiques Tony Khan for Lack of Effort Put Into AEW Rampage
- Eric Bischoff On Possible Goldberg Retirement Tour, Why He Wouldn’t Touch It As a Promoter