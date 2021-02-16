wrestling / News

Various News: More Preview Clips for Young Rock, The Rock Appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show

February 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock Dwayne Johnson The Titan Games

As noted, Young Rock premieres on NBC later tonight at 8:00 pm EST. Also, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself tweeted on the show yesterday, “Ladies and gents, enjoy our #YoungRock INSIDE LOOK. So nice to see the excitement to watch & the early praise (critics & industry folks) for the actors’ performances playing my family. I think my ohana are looking down, proud and grateful.”



– Speaking of Rock, he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week to promote the new sitcom. You can see some clips below:


More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Young Rock, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading