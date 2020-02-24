Various News: More Seats Opened Up For AEW New Jersey Debut, Kenny Omega Set for DDT Event, WWE’s Opening Stock Price Today

– AEW has opened up more seats for their Dynamite episode on March 25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be their debut in the Tri-State Area.

AEW Production was on-site at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ this week. Upon our survey, we have opened up more seats for immediate sale for this March 25 event Get your tickets now at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ in what will surely be a historic night. pic.twitter.com/8bzUY9nq5D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 22, 2020

– Kenny Omega will appear at Pro Wrestling DDT’s 2020 Peter Pan Wrestling event. It happens on June 7 at the Saitama Super Arena.

– WWE’s stock opened at $47.25 per share today.