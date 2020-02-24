wrestling / News

Various News: More Seats Opened Up For AEW New Jersey Debut, Kenny Omega Set for DDT Event, WWE’s Opening Stock Price Today

February 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Newark

– AEW has opened up more seats for their Dynamite episode on March 25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be their debut in the Tri-State Area.

– Kenny Omega will appear at Pro Wrestling DDT’s 2020 Peter Pan Wrestling event. It happens on June 7 at the Saitama Super Arena.

– WWE’s stock opened at $47.25 per share today.

