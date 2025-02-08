– TNA Wrestling released some more Impact highlights of Josh Alexander issuing a challenge for his final TNA match:

– Stonecutter Media has announced a new compilation pay-per-view offering showcasing the earlier career of WWE Superstar Kevin Owens (formerly Kevin Steen):

KEVIN STEEN: KILL STEEN KILL – IN FEBRUARY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

You know him as Kevin Owens, a WWE Grand Slam champion. Known for his vicious piledrivers and powerbombs, he’s won WWE championships as a solo wrestler and in tag teams. You’ve seen him in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see him in the early fights that rocketed him into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star. In addition to KEVIN STEEN: KILL STEEN KILL, be sure to check out JOE GACY: BEFORE THE SIX, still available on pay-per-view and on demand.