Various News: MVP Offers Motivation To Aspiring Wrestlers, The Boogeyman Tours Haunted House With Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, Mia Yim Plays More Far Cry 6
– In a post on Twitter, MVP offered some motivational words to those looking to become successful in the wrestling business.
He wrote: “Somewhere there is a young independent wrestler with big dreams reading this. I watched VHS tapes (Google it) of Japanese wrestling and dreamed of the Tokyo Dome and Wrestle Kingdom. I put in the work. I made the sacrifices. I did Wrestle Kingdom AND Wrestlemania. So can you.”
– During this week’s episode of The Bump, The Boogeyman toured a haunted house with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.
– Mia Yim played more Far Cry 6 in her latest video.
