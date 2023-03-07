wrestling / News
Various News: MVP Possibly Teasing New Stable, Director’s Cut of Fight Network Diary for Jordynne Grace
– WWE’s MVP shared a photo with the WWE on FOX account last night, showing him with The Street Profits, Omos, and Carmelo Hayes backstage together at last night’s edition of Raw in Boston. MVP appears to be possibly teasing a new stable.
He wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, “Backstage in Boston talking to some people…” You can view MVP’s photo below:
– Impact Wrestling has released the director’s cut of FIght Network’s Diary for Jordynne Grace:
