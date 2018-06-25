Various News: Naomi & Fans React to Glowing Light Products For Other WWE Stars, Impact Wrestling Preview

– Naomi posted to Twitter in response to a WWE Shop ad for new 3D desk lights for stars (not including her). You can see the ad and Naomi’s “shaking my head” post below, as well as responses form fans who pointed out that this is kind of her gimmick.

The lights are available for Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker and Steve Austin thus far.

Light up the night with your favorite #WWE superstar! Perfect for displaying in your bedroom, living room, office, or as a night light. Get your favorite Superstar's design today at #WWEShop. https://t.co/mEms8YcKdE pic.twitter.com/YhpobeUaHx — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) June 24, 2018

Naomi didn't beg for this gimmick for 2 years to be disrespected like this — boris (@bvmbshelled) June 24, 2018

WTF where is @NaomiWWE I mean DUH she IS the Glow Queen — ᵣC🎭 #𝒫𝓇𝑜𝓉𝑒𝒸𝓉𝒯𝓇𝒶𝓃𝓈𝒦𝒾𝒹𝓈 (@MorphanScout) June 24, 2018

@NaomiWWE is the one superstar that literally goes out there every night and glows, and she doesn't have one and isn't the first or last one shown or isn't shown at all? If it's not her, I don't want one. pic.twitter.com/GrTkzwn7Vj — Rick Sanchez (@Lion_Heart_12) June 24, 2018

– Impact Wrestling released the following video previewing this week’s episode: