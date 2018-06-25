Quantcast

 

Various News: Naomi & Fans React to Glowing Light Products For Other WWE Stars, Impact Wrestling Preview

June 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Naomi WWE Smackdown

– Naomi posted to Twitter in response to a WWE Shop ad for new 3D desk lights for stars (not including her). You can see the ad and Naomi’s “shaking my head” post below, as well as responses form fans who pointed out that this is kind of her gimmick.

The lights are available for Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker and Steve Austin thus far.

– Impact Wrestling released the following video previewing this week’s episode:

