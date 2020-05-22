Various News: NASCAR Going Head-to-Head With NXT and AEW Next Week, Total Bellas Highlight Videos, IWTV Releasing Five Japanese Shows

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NASCAR will have races head-to-head with both AEW and NXT next week (May 27) and on June 10 on FS1. It may not have much effect on the ratings, however, as AEW Dynamite’s viewership and rating went up, while NXT’s only dropped slightly from last week.

As with the UFC show last week, makeup dates for postponed events are taking place so NASCAR can fulfill television obligations with FOX.

– Here are highlights from last night’s Total Bellas:

– IndependentWrestling.TV will release five shows from Japanese company Dove Pro on demand.