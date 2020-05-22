wrestling / News
Various News: NASCAR Going Head-to-Head With NXT and AEW Next Week, Total Bellas Highlight Videos, IWTV Releasing Five Japanese Shows
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NASCAR will have races head-to-head with both AEW and NXT next week (May 27) and on June 10 on FS1. It may not have much effect on the ratings, however, as AEW Dynamite’s viewership and rating went up, while NXT’s only dropped slightly from last week.
As with the UFC show last week, makeup dates for postponed events are taking place so NASCAR can fulfill television obligations with FOX.
– Here are highlights from last night’s Total Bellas:
– IndependentWrestling.TV will release five shows from Japanese company Dove Pro on demand.
ダブプロレスは2000年に広島で代表兼選手の"黒いキリスト“グンソが旗揚げした日本屈指のハードコア団体です。
試合中にDJがBGMをプレイするクラブスタイルで熱狂的な支持を得ています。オリジナルメンバーのレイパロマはとても変態で人気があります。https://t.co/tARtRK4PBS
— IWTV 日本語 (@IWTV_JP) May 21, 2020
