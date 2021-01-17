wrestling / News
Various News: Natalya Has Wrestled Her 1,500th Match, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Raven Says He Is Willing To Officiate Weddings
– In a post on Twitter, Natalya revealed that she wrestled her 1,500th match on last night’s episode of Smackdown with a victory over Liv Morgan.
She wrote: “1500th match. And another victory, stretching my record as the most winningest women in @wwe history. And look at all the respect I get for it, @YaOnlyLivvOnce #SmackDown”
– WWE has released a new video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
– Raven was asked on Twitter if he officiates weddings. He replied: “Yes I do! I also give away brides, and perform circumcisions*, contact at [email protected]
*I haven’t done any yet, but c’mon, who wouldnt want to see me slice some skin off some stranger’s baby’s schmekel…”
