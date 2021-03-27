wrestling / News
Various News: Natalya Says Women’s Tag Team Champions Are Ducking Her, Wendy’s Wants Ethan Page To Become Champion, Sonny Kiss’ Greatest Gaming Moment
– In a post on Twitter, Natalya said that WWE Women’s tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are ducking herself and Tamina Snuka.
She wrote: “Behold the two women who have the tag “champs” ducking them. Didn’t take us long to take over this divison. Wouldn’t take us long to take those titles either. #ConsiderThemWarned”
Jax replied: “Once again, you’re more than welcome tag us! The tag team champions @QoSBaszler. Nobody has been ducking you, we have been on your show for a couple months now and have barely seen you two, but you have an open invite to come to RAW for a proper ass whooping.”
— 🦹🏽♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) March 26, 2021
– Wendy’s is a fan of Ethan Page.
Thanks Ethan! Can’t wait to see you win the TNT Title soon 🤞
— Wendy's (@Wendys) March 27, 2021
– AEW has revealed Sonny Kiss’ favorite gaming moment.
We got a shocking GOAT gaming moment from @sonnykissXO! Where's our Tekken fans at? #AEWGames pic.twitter.com/BWL0dwBY0V
— AEW Games (@AEWGames) March 27, 2021
