Various News: NAWA Files For New Trademarks, Rush Cuts A Promo After Final Battle, Sasha Banks Comments On Her Haters
– PWInsider reports that ahead of the company’s return with Jingle Brawl tonight, NAWA’s parent company Top Contenders filed to trademark the terms “No Remorse”, “Scorned”, “Glorified” and “Slam Jam.”
The trademarks are for: “Entertainment services, namely, producing wrestling exhibitions and contests; organization, arranging and conducting of wrestling exhibitions and contests; entertainment services, namely, producing video programs featuring wrestling exhibitions and contests; entertainment services, namely, distributing video programs featuring wrestling exhibitions and contests by online video streaming.”
– Following his win over Brody King at Final Battle last night, RUSH cut a promo on the Foundation.
– Sasha Banks posted the following message about her ‘haters’:
All these haters mad because I'm so established. pic.twitter.com/0lEzYNMKXa
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) December 19, 2020
