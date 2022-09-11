wrestling

Various News: Netflix’s Cobra Kai References Chris Jericho’s ‘Judas’ in Season 5, New MJF Shirt, Impact Wrestling Video Highlights

September 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cobra Kai - Season 5 Image Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2022

– During Netflix’s Cobra Kai Season 5, at one point actor Paul Walter Hauser, who plays Stingray in the show, sings Chris Jericho’s song “Judas” while answering the door (h/t PWInsider).

ShopAEW.com has a new t-shirt available for the recently returned MJF. The shirt says “The Greatest Trick The Devil Ever Pulled” on it.

– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for the latest episode:






