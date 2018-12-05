Various News: New Announcer Signed For NXT, All In Book Set to Be Released

– WWE is adding a new announcer to the NXT roster in Alicia Taylor. Taylor, real name Alicia Warringtong, announced on Twitter that she is joining WWE as a member of NXT’s team. You can see her post below:

BEYOND excited to announce – I am now working w the @WWE 👏🏾 I am your host #AliciaTaylor newest member of @WWENXT Announce Team. It is a complete honor to be a part of THE BEST in sports entertainment. Looking forward to 1st #NXT loop this weekend & meeting the #NXTuniverse pic.twitter.com/Cb4RRli6hG — Alicia Warrington (@MzWarrington) December 5, 2018

– A new book on All In is set to be released, as announced below. The seventy-page book will feature new images from the show and will ship in December. It is on sale for £25.00 (about $32) right now at the link in the tweet: