Various News: New Announcer Signed For NXT, All In Book Set to Be Released

December 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE is adding a new announcer to the NXT roster in Alicia Taylor. Taylor, real name Alicia Warringtong, announced on Twitter that she is joining WWE as a member of NXT’s team. You can see her post below:

– A new book on All In is set to be released, as announced below. The seventy-page book will feature new images from the show and will ship in December. It is on sale for £25.00 (about $32) right now at the link in the tweet:

article topics :

Alicia Taylor, All In, NXT, Jeremy Thomas

