Various News: New Clip From Dark Side of the Ring Extended Episode, GCW Announces Homicide Tribute Show
June 6, 2019
– VICELAND has released a new clip from their latest Dark Side of the Ring extended episode. You can see the clip below featuring former WCCW referee David Manning, talking about smuggling Chris Adams out of Israel:
– GCW has announced a new tribute show for Homicide. 5150 – A Tribute to Homicide will be held on July 14th at 9 PM ET in Brooklyn, and celebrates the 25th anniversary of Homicide’s career. You can find out more here.
