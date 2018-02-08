Various News: New Commentary Team Debuts on Impact, WWE Now Looks at Fastlane Main Event Change

– A new commentary team debuted on tonight’s episode of Impact. Sonjay Dutt joined Josh Matthews at the commentary booth. You can see a post from Impact’s Twitter account below.

Wrestling Inc reports that the change in announcers was due to Jeremy Borash’s signing with WWE. Borash originally did commentary at the recent TV tapings, but was dubbed over for tonight.

– The latest WWE Now video from Cathy Kelley looks at the change in the main event at Fastlane. You can check out video below that examines the change, which will see the winner of next week’s Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin match join AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens at the PPV: