Various News: New Day’s Book Delayed, Rey Mysterio Museum Set For Expo Lucha Event

– The New Day’s The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It. has been delayed to March of 2018. PWInsider reports that the delay was done in part to time the release closer to WrestleMania 34.

– A Rey Mysterio museum is set for Expo Lucha. Expo Lucha announced on Wednesday that the museum will be part of the event, which takes place on Labor Day weekend 2018:

“#619museum is BACK ?? August 31-September 1,2018 in #LasVegas ????????.There are no words to describe how cool this news is?? Thanks #ExpoLucha @expoluchalive”