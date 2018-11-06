wrestling / News
Various News: New Being The Elite, Chris Jericho Not Interested in Brock Lesnar Podcast, WWE Raw Highlights
November 6, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is the latest edition of Being the Elite, with footage from the Chris Jericho cruise…
– A fan was trying to get Brock Lesnar on as a guest on as many podcasts as possible and tagged Joe Rogan, Tom Segura, & Chris Jericho. Jerico responded….
Not interested. https://t.co/8qoN5WxYtP
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 6, 2018
– Here are some highlights fromlast night’s WWE Raw…