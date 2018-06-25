wrestling / News
Various News: New Episode of Being the Elite, Clip of Jeff Hardy’s House Show Entrance, WWE Stars Attending Special Olympics Competition
June 25, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is the latest edition of Being the Elite…
– Here is a clip of Jeff Hardy’s entrance in Albuquerque, NM last night…
The energy of the crowd was ELECTRIC at #WWEAlbuquerque! pic.twitter.com/PsCxeTnjJv
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2018
– Stephanie McMahon and Mark Henry are scheduled to be at the Special Olympics competition this weekend in Seattle, Washington.