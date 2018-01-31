Various News: New Impact Wrestling Opening Preview, Brace For Impact Airing Next Friday

– Impact Wrestling has released a preview of the show’s new opening video online. You can see it below. The opening will debut on Thursday’s episode.

– The Impact Wrestling Twitch channel will stream the WrestlePro-taped “Brace for Impact.” The matches were taped on Saturday in Rahway, New Jersey and included Tenille Dashwood vs. Angelina Love along with Alberto El Patron, Eddie Edwards and Matt Sydal and more in action. The show streams at 8 PM ET.