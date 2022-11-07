Various News: New Interview Recorded For Dark Side of the Ring, Adam Pearce Trolls Fans On Twitter, MLW Pays Tribute To Superfan Vladimir

– PWInsider reports that Hacksaw Jim Duggan recently recorded an interview for a fourth season of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring. This would confirm the show is returning, although it’s unknown when at this time.

– MLW recently paid tribute to wrestling superfan Vladimir Abouzeide. Vladimir was to be the subject of a WWE documentary, but that never saw the light of day. This video will air as part of MLW Fusion this week.

– Adam Pearce recently addressed recent ‘controversy’ on social media by trolling.