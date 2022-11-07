wrestling / News
Various News: New Interview Recorded For Dark Side of the Ring, Adam Pearce Trolls Fans On Twitter, MLW Pays Tribute To Superfan Vladimir
– PWInsider reports that Hacksaw Jim Duggan recently recorded an interview for a fourth season of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring. This would confirm the show is returning, although it’s unknown when at this time.
– MLW recently paid tribute to wrestling superfan Vladimir Abouzeide. Vladimir was to be the subject of a WWE documentary, but that never saw the light of day. This video will air as part of MLW Fusion this week.
– Adam Pearce recently addressed recent ‘controversy’ on social media by trolling.
I’m ashamed I even have to address this.
Spare me 2 minutes, if you please.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/fK9psNWqX1
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 7, 2022