Various News: New Jack’s Memoirs Released, Andrade Shares Inspirational Message

ECW legend New Jack’s memoirs are now available. The book, New Jack: Memoir of a Pro Wrestling Extremist, is co-written by Jason Norman and released last week. The book is fully sold out on Amazon and is described as follows:

WWE United States Champion Andrade took to Twitter today with a message ahead of his upcoming WWE return.

“You may have cheered for New Jack. You may have booed him out of the building. You may have even feared him at times. But until now, you’ve never really known The Most Dangerous Man in Wrestling. For the first time, the man born Jerome Young opens up about how he became one of the stars who enabled Extreme Championship Wrestling to make a permanent mark on the professional landscape. His crazed dives off balconies and scaffolds; his bloody, weapon-filled mat wars that trampled the line between reality and entertainment–this memoir reveals the perspective of the man at the center of them all and includes new disclosures about the infamous incidents with Mass Transit, Gypsy Joe, and the stabbing of a fellow wrestler in Florida. Beyond the gimmicks that united white supremacists and the NAACP against him and his fellow performers, New Jack candidly discusses the violence in his youth that nearly led him to a career in crime, his past as a bounty hunter, a near-fatal drug addiction, the last months of ECW, and his place in wrestling history.”

– Andrade took to his Twitter account to share a motivational tactic. The Raw star, who is oit with a Wellness violation suspension, posted the following: