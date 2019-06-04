wrestling / News
Various News: New Jon Moxley Shirt, Jay Lethal First Pitch, More
June 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Jon Moxley has a new NJPW t-shirt available for purchase. Moxley will make his NJPW debut against Juice Robinson on Wednesday morning at Best of the Super Juniors Finals.
6月5日（水）両国大会から緊急発売！Tシャツ2種が同時に登場！『ジョン・モクスリー「DEATH RIDER」Tシャツ』が新着！https://t.co/h2cK0RXiaZ#njpwshop #njbosj pic.twitter.com/hpu3aaccMZ
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) June 4, 2019
– NWA released the full 1970s NWA World Heavyweight Title bout between Harley Race and Terry Funk.
– ROH star Jay Lethal threw out the first pitch at a Tampa Bay Rays game.
WATCH: @ringofhonor's @TheLethalJay throws out the ceremonial first pitch at the Tampa Bay Rays game on May 29. (🎥 Credit: @RaysBaseball) pic.twitter.com/iQu6bdKCoq
— WrestleZone on Mandatory (@WRESTLEZONEcom) June 4, 2019
