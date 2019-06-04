Various News: New Jon Moxley Shirt, Jay Lethal First Pitch, More

– Jon Moxley has a new NJPW t-shirt available for purchase. Moxley will make his NJPW debut against Juice Robinson on Wednesday morning at Best of the Super Juniors Finals.

– NWA released the full 1970s NWA World Heavyweight Title bout between Harley Race and Terry Funk.

– ROH star Jay Lethal threw out the first pitch at a Tampa Bay Rays game.