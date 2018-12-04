Quantcast

 

Various News: New Lars Sullivan Promo, Scott Steiner To Appear For AIW Wrestling WM Weekend, Masato Tanaka vs. Nick Gage Booked For December 28th

December 4, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Lars Sullivan NXT 11-7-18

– Here is the latest coming soon promo for Lars Sullivan, which aired on last night’s WWE Raw…

– AIW Wrestling has made a couple of big announcements. First of all, Scott Steiner will appear for their Slumber Party Massacre event in Jersey City, NJ on April 4th. Also, Masato Tanaka will face Nick Gage at the promotion’s December 28th event.

