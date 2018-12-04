wrestling / News
Various News: New Lars Sullivan Promo, Scott Steiner To Appear For AIW Wrestling WM Weekend, Masato Tanaka vs. Nick Gage Booked For December 28th
December 4, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is the latest coming soon promo for Lars Sullivan, which aired on last night’s WWE Raw…
– AIW Wrestling has made a couple of big announcements. First of all, Scott Steiner will appear for their Slumber Party Massacre event in Jersey City, NJ on April 4th. Also, Masato Tanaka will face Nick Gage at the promotion’s December 28th event.
4/4/19 at 11:59PM in Jersey City,NJ
Tickets: https://t.co/pHpw7d39nd pic.twitter.com/2nlXoYZzQ8
— aiwrestling .com (@aiwrestling) December 3, 2018
12/28 @thekingnickgage VS. @masato_dangan
Tickets:https://t.co/pCUWuTQarm pic.twitter.com/WOAt7R8HnS
— aiwrestling .com (@aiwrestling) December 4, 2018