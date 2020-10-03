wrestling / News
Various News: New Match Set For Next UWN Primetime Live, Free Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano Match, Finn Balor Trains For Takeover
– A match between Chris Dickinson and “Platinum” Max Caster has been added to Tuesday’s UWN Primetime Live PPV event.
– Finn Balor posted a video to Twitter featuring his training for his match with Kyle O’Reilly at NXT Takeover 31 tomorrow night.
– WWE has released a free match featuring Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano from NXT Takeover: Toronto II last year. It was a two-out-of-three falls match for the NXT title.
