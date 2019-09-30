wrestling / News

Various News: New NWA Women’s Championship Unveiled, Full NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling 2017 Match

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA 70th Anniversary Show

– The new NWA Women’s World Championship was unveiled at Monday’s press conference for its weekly show Power. The title was presented to the current champion Allysin Kay. As you can see, the title has a picture of Key which is a throwback to the championship when Mildred Burke had it in 1936:

– NJPW posted the following full match between Kazuchika Okada and EVIL from NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling 2017:

