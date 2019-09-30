Various News: New NWA Women’s Championship Unveiled, Full NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling 2017 Match

– The new NWA Women’s World Championship was unveiled at Monday’s press conference for its weekly show Power. The title was presented to the current champion Allysin Kay. As you can see, the title has a picture of Key which is a throwback to the championship when Mildred Burke had it in 1936:

As debuted at the NWA press conference, the new NWA Women’s World Championship as presented by Billy Corgan to the champion Allysin Kay. This new version made by @BeltsByDan pic.twitter.com/zbPGrZavQs — NWA (@nwa) September 30, 2019

Very good eye! pic.twitter.com/m5MeuyjgBl — Belts By Dan (@BeltsByDan) September 30, 2019

– NJPW posted the following full match between Kazuchika Okada and EVIL from NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling 2017: