Various News: New PROGRESS World Champion Crowned at Chapter 139, Joey Janela & Matt Cardona Set for PROGRESS Chapter 141
– As noted earlier, Spike Trivet cashed in on his guaranteed title opportunity at today’s PROGRESS Chapter 139 event. He beat Big Damo to win the PROGRESS World Championship. You can check out some photos of the new champion below:
🤯 BREAKING NEWS 🤯
🔑 Spike Trivet cashes in the key and becomes the NEW PROGRESS WORLD CHAMPION
😳 The reign of the Sovereign Lord has begun… #WarriorsComeOutToPlay #SpikeTrivet #Chapter139 #PROGRESSwrestling #BigDamo #BreakingNews #London pic.twitter.com/TZtyJVOZL4
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 28, 2022
🏅 AND NEW PROGRESS WORLD CHAMPION, THE SOVEREIGN LORD, SPIKE TRIVET.#PROGRESSWrestling pic.twitter.com/kdkkjl2QBr
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 28, 2022
– Also PROGRESS confirmed that Joey Janela and Matt Cardona will be taking part in singles matches at PROGRESS Chapter 141 on September 18. Joey Janela faces Kid Lykos. Matt Cardona will fae Gene Munny. Also, EFFY and Nick Wayne will be competing at the event. You can check the match announcements below:
JOEY JANELA TAKES ON KID LYKOS
Spring Break has come early as The Bad Boy Joey Janela takes on Lykos!#Chapter141 #PROGRESSwrestling#HandshakesAndCheeseburgers #London
⬇️ GET TICKETS NOW ⬇️
🎟 https://t.co/6GbTaghSgN 🎟 pic.twitter.com/M96PYpJRvA
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 28, 2022
BIG TICKET UPDATE – Chapter 141.
🍔 HANDSHAKES AND CHEESEBURGERS
‼️ Over 60% of tickets are now already sold for our next Chapter in Camden on September 18th!
🎟 GET YOUR TICKETS NOW ⬇️
👉 https://t.co/6GbTaghSgN#PROGRESSwrestling #London pic.twitter.com/Svn6pdSjsJ
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 28, 2022
