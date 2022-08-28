Various News: New PROGRESS World Champion Crowned at Chapter 139, Joey Janela & Matt Cardona Set for PROGRESS Chapter 141

– As noted earlier, Spike Trivet cashed in on his guaranteed title opportunity at today’s PROGRESS Chapter 139 event. He beat Big Damo to win the PROGRESS World Championship. You can check out some photos of the new champion below:

🏅 AND NEW PROGRESS WORLD CHAMPION, THE SOVEREIGN LORD, SPIKE TRIVET.#PROGRESSWrestling pic.twitter.com/kdkkjl2QBr — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 28, 2022

– Also PROGRESS confirmed that Joey Janela and Matt Cardona will be taking part in singles matches at PROGRESS Chapter 141 on September 18. Joey Janela faces Kid Lykos. Matt Cardona will fae Gene Munny. Also, EFFY and Nick Wayne will be competing at the event. You can check the match announcements below:

JOEY JANELA TAKES ON KID LYKOS Spring Break has come early as The Bad Boy Joey Janela takes on Lykos!#Chapter141 #PROGRESSwrestling#HandshakesAndCheeseburgers #London ⬇️ GET TICKETS NOW ⬇️ 🎟 https://t.co/6GbTaghSgN 🎟 pic.twitter.com/M96PYpJRvA — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 28, 2022