Various News: New Table For 3 Airing Tonight, ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard Pre-Sale Set For Wednesday, Preview For Thursday’s Impact Wrestling

August 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here is the preview for Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

* Champion Austin Aries vs. Eddie Edwards
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Alisha Edwards
* Desi Hit Squad vs. Taiji Ishimori & Petey Williams
* Matt Sydal vs. Pentagon Jr.

– Following tonight’s WWE Raw, the WWE Network will debut a new episode of Table for 3 episode featuring Natalya, Nia Jax, and Beth Phoenix.

– The Ring of Honor/New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Supercard will have a pre-sale for ROH Honorclub subscribers on Wednesday at 10 AM ET before officially going on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster.

