Various News: New All In Teaser Released, On-Sale Date For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed
July 27, 2018
All In has released a new teaser hyping the NWA World Heavyweight Championship match between Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes at the event. You can see it below:
ALL IN
— All In (@ALL_IN_2018) July 26, 2018
– NJPW has announced that tickets for Fighting Spirit Unleashed go on sale on August 1st at 10am PT. The US show takes place on September 30th.
Ticket Sale Date for FIGHTING SPIRIT UNLEASHED Announced!!
— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 26, 2018