wrestling / News

Various News: New All In Teaser Released, On-Sale Date For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

July 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
All In 2018

All In has released a new teaser hyping the NWA World Heavyweight Championship match between Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes at the event. You can see it below:

– NJPW has announced that tickets for Fighting Spirit Unleashed go on sale on August 1st at 10am PT. The US show takes place on September 30th.

