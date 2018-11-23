wrestling / News
Various News: New Trailer For Justin Credible Documentary, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Video Preview For New MLW Episode
– The second trailer for the Justin Credible documentary Credible is now online.
The 2nd trailer to #CredibleDocumentary more info at https://t.co/CwmKcUv4wl #wwe #ecw #raw #sdlive #justincredible https://t.co/41sYsdN5ca
— Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) November 20, 2018
– MLW has released a new video previewing tonight’s episode of Fusion.
– NXT star Aaliyah turns 24 years old today. Kristina “Kimona” Laum turns 41 and Juventud Guerrera turns 44.