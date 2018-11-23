Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: New Trailer For Justin Credible Documentary, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Video Preview For New MLW Episode

November 23, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Justin Credible Justin Credible's ECW

– The second trailer for the Justin Credible documentary Credible is now online.

– MLW has released a new video previewing tonight’s episode of Fusion.

– NXT star Aaliyah turns 24 years old today. Kristina “Kimona” Laum turns 41 and Juventud Guerrera turns 44.

