Various News: New WWE Marquee Matches Clip, Shinjiro Otani Set For WM Weekend Matches
– WWE posted a clip from their latest Marquee Matches episode to YouTube, which you can see below. The episode looks at the 2015 Eight-Man Elimination Tables Match pitting The Wyatt Family against ECW Originals Tommy Dreamer, Rhyno, and The Dudleys:
– Shinjiro Otani is booked for two matches for WrestleMania 35 weekend. As you can see below, Otani will face Eddie Kingston at AIW’s April 4th show and Jonathon Gresham at Nova Pro Wrestling’s April 6th event. Both events take place in Jersey City, New Jersey.
4/4/19 in Jersey City, NJ
FIRST TIME EVER!@MadKing1981 VS. @otani_shinjiro
Tickets:https://t.co/pCUWuTQarm pic.twitter.com/BRSS0xWXUn
— aiwrestling .com (@aiwrestling) December 13, 2018
JUST SIGNED: Jonathan Gresham will go one on one with legend Shinjiro Otani at #BornToRun on April 6th at Noon at #TheCollective in Jersey City!
Tickets: https://t.co/7NWRXPmGNC pic.twitter.com/S2fyUJim9F
— NOVA Pro Wrestling (@VAWrestling) December 12, 2018