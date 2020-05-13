Various News: Next Two Weeks of AEW Dynamite Will Be Live, Jake the Snake Roberts In Quarantine, Total Bellas Preview Clips

– PWInsider reports that after tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the next two weeks of the program will be live. That includes both the go-home show for Double or Nothing and the show that immediately follows the May 23rd PPV. As previously noted, tonight’s episode was taped last Wednesday.

– DDP has posted a new video revealing that Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts is currently in quarantine at his Recovery Crib.

– Here are two preview clips for this week’s episode of Total Bellas:

“Nicole reveals she might be pregnant with Artem’s baby; Brie and Bryan’s relationship issues reach the breaking point; Nicole’s long-delayed house construction leads to a major Bella brawl.“