wrestling / News

Various News: Next Two Weeks of AEW Dynamite Will Be Live, Jake the Snake Roberts In Quarantine, Total Bellas Preview Clips

May 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW TNT AEW Dynamite

PWInsider reports that after tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the next two weeks of the program will be live. That includes both the go-home show for Double or Nothing and the show that immediately follows the May 23rd PPV. As previously noted, tonight’s episode was taped last Wednesday.

– DDP has posted a new video revealing that Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts is currently in quarantine at his Recovery Crib.

– Here are two preview clips for this week’s episode of Total Bellas:

Nicole reveals she might be pregnant with Artem’s baby; Brie and Bryan’s relationship issues reach the breaking point; Nicole’s long-delayed house construction leads to a major Bella brawl.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, DDP, Jake Roberts, Total Bellas, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading