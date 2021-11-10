Various News: Nia Jax Changes Twitter Name & Jokes About WWE Release, AEW Full Gear Event Center, Lineup For MLW Fusion: Alpha

– Nia Jax has changed her name on Twitter to her real name, Lina Fanene, following her release from WWE last week. She also joked about the firing, posting a TikTok of Shayna Baszler dragging her around backstage.

She wrote: “First she broke my arm, then she dragged me out of the business.”

She also changed her Twitter bio, which reads: “Lina Fanene formerly Nia Jax of WWE & E! Total Divas.”

– Today’s episode of MLW Fusion: Alpha on Youtube will feature Davey Richards vs. Bobby Fish in an Opera Cup semifinal match.

– Tony Schiavone previews AEW Full Gear from the Control Center in a new video.