Various News: Nia Jax Changes Twitter Name & Jokes About WWE Release, AEW Full Gear Event Center, Lineup For MLW Fusion: Alpha
– Nia Jax has changed her name on Twitter to her real name, Lina Fanene, following her release from WWE last week. She also joked about the firing, posting a TikTok of Shayna Baszler dragging her around backstage.
She wrote: “First she broke my arm, then she dragged me out of the business.”
She also changed her Twitter bio, which reads: “Lina Fanene formerly Nia Jax of WWE & E! Total Divas.”
First she broke my arm, then she dragged me out of the business 😭😩 @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/MGg7x1qBIG
— Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) November 10, 2021
– Today’s episode of MLW Fusion: Alpha on Youtube will feature Davey Richards vs. Bobby Fish in an Opera Cup semifinal match.
– Tony Schiavone previews AEW Full Gear from the Control Center in a new video.
