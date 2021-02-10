wrestling / News
Various News: Nia Jax “My Hole” Comment Edited Out of RAW, Impact Wrestling Highlights, Today’s Episode of The Bump
February 10, 2021
– WWE has edited the Nia Jax “My Hole” comment on RAW, which went viral, has been edited out of the Youtube clip of the match and the replay of the show on Hulu.
– Today’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Christian, MSK, Toni Storm, Mercedes Martinez, Mark Henry and more.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
