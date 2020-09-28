wrestling / News

Various News: Nick Aldis Hits Milestone as NWA Champion, Tony Khan on ‘A Shot of Brandi’, Moose Reveals His Favorite TV Show

September 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
nick aldis nwa

Nick Aldis has hit 700 days as the NWA World champion, as he’s currently in his second reign. He’s also closing in on 1,000 total days as champion over his combined two reigns.

– The latest episode of “A Shot of Brandi” features AEW President Tony Khan.

– In a post on Twitter, Moose revealed that his favorite TV show is Schitt’s Creek, and he’s serious about it.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Moose, Nick Aldis, Tony Khan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading