wrestling / News
Various News: Nick Aldis Hits Milestone as NWA Champion, Tony Khan on ‘A Shot of Brandi’, Moose Reveals His Favorite TV Show
September 28, 2020 | Posted by
– Nick Aldis has hit 700 days as the NWA World champion, as he’s currently in his second reign. He’s also closing in on 1,000 total days as champion over his combined two reigns.
– The latest episode of “A Shot of Brandi” features AEW President Tony Khan.
– In a post on Twitter, Moose revealed that his favorite TV show is Schitt’s Creek, and he’s serious about it.
.@SchittsCreek is my favorite show on TV…….fight me
— THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) September 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Significant Match Changes for Clash of Champions, Wrestlers Expressing Frustration Backstage (SPOILERS)
- T-Bar Brings Up Chris Jericho’s Controversial Fozzy Concert In Social Media Response
- Ryback Says The World Will Be A Better Place When Vince McMahon Dies
- Details On Why Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Recently Sold Stock, Main Roster Presence Reduced Lately