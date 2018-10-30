wrestling / News
Various News: Nick Aldis’ Next Challengers Named, Alexander Wolfe Takes On Jey Uso In Tekken 7, Triple H Praises Buddy Murphy
October 30, 2018 | Posted by
– The NWA has announced Nick Aldis’ next title defenses. They are Brandon Scott in MCW, Billy Gunn in Puerto Rico, and Jake Hager at WrestleCade during Thanksgiving weekend
– Here is Alexander Wolfe battling Jey Uso in this video from UpUpDownDown…
– Triple H posted the following on Twitter, praising cruiserweight champion Buddy Murphy…
A former @WWENXT Tag Team Champion, @WWE_Murphy came to #205Live with one goal in mind…show everyone he was a force in a @WWE ring who could succeed on his own…and at #WWESSD, in front of 70,000 people in his hometown of @Melbourne, Australia, he did just that. pic.twitter.com/FASsBR79DL
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 30, 2018