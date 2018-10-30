Quantcast

 

Various News: Nick Aldis’ Next Challengers Named, Alexander Wolfe Takes On Jey Uso In Tekken 7, Triple H Praises Buddy Murphy

October 30, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– The NWA has announced Nick Aldis’ next title defenses. They are Brandon Scott in MCW, Billy Gunn in Puerto Rico, and Jake Hager at WrestleCade during Thanksgiving weekend

– Here is Alexander Wolfe battling Jey Uso in this video from UpUpDownDown…

– Triple H posted the following on Twitter, praising cruiserweight champion Buddy Murphy…

