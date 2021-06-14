wrestling / News
Various News: Nick Gage Says Matt Cardona Is ‘Soft’ and ‘Corny’, New Music Video For AEW Dark: Elevation Premieres Tonight, Free Match From Impact Turning Point 2015
– After the announcement of their match at GCW Homecoming, Nick Gage took to Twitter to comment about facing Matt Cardona.
He wrote: “I met a lot of corny dudes in my life but zack ryder is definitely one of the most corny motherfuckers on the planet i dont know maybe hes doing it on purpose theres no other explanation its just bad i almost feel bad for the guy hes real soft MDK”
I met a lot of corny dudes in my life but zack ryder is definitely one of the most corny motherfuckers on the planet i dont know maybe hes doing it on purpose theres no other explanation its just bad i almost feel bad for the guy hes real soft MDK
— Nick FN Gage (@thekingnickgage) June 14, 2021
– After tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, AEW will debut the music video for the show’s theme song “Rise” by Mikey Rukus.
Immediately following our #AEWDarkElevation main event will be the WORLD PREMIERE music video for the Elevation Theme RISE by @MikeyRukus starring @EvilUno @ColtCabana @BranCutler @wrestlingleva @NylaRoseBeast @AllieWrestling & @mookieghana!! Be sure to … pic.twitter.com/VPBfOg2Dxd pic.twitter.com/arlURtGpvs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 14, 2021
– Impact Wrestling has released a free match from Turning Point 2015, featuring MVP vs. Jeff Hardy.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Talks NXT Takeover Main Event, Million Dollar Title & More In Post-Show Media Call
- Bret Hart On Who He’d Pick As His Favorite Opponent, Importance Of Roddy Piper To His Career
- Raquel Gonzalez Hasn’t Spoken To Kevin Nash After Being Compared To Diesel
- Jim Ross On Learning Of Magnum TA’s Car Accident In 1986, Whether Magnum Would’ve Eventually Signed With WWE