Various News: Nick Gage Says Matt Cardona Is ‘Soft’ and ‘Corny’, New Music Video For AEW Dark: Elevation Premieres Tonight, Free Match From Impact Turning Point 2015

June 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nick Gage GCW

– After the announcement of their match at GCW Homecoming, Nick Gage took to Twitter to comment about facing Matt Cardona.

He wrote: “I met a lot of corny dudes in my life but zack ryder is definitely one of the most corny motherfuckers on the planet i dont know maybe hes doing it on purpose theres no other explanation its just bad i almost feel bad for the guy hes real soft MDK

– After tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, AEW will debut the music video for the show’s theme song “Rise” by Mikey Rukus.

– Impact Wrestling has released a free match from Turning Point 2015, featuring MVP vs. Jeff Hardy.

