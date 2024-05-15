– PWInsider reports that Nick Hogan, son of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, has another pre-trial hearing scheduled for June. His last hearing was on May 10, so it appears the criminal case against him is moving forward for now.

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is set for a signing at the Atlantic City Celebrity Convention on July 25.

– Former WWE broadcaster Matt Camp is launching his own Wrestling Matt Show starting on May 20. You can check out the YouTube channel HERE.