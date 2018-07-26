Various News: Nikki Bella Jokes About John Cena Breakup On The Tonight Show, Miz celebrates The Success of Miz & Mrs, Cold Open For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

– The Bella Twins were on the Tonight Show last night (transcript via wrestlinginc.com) and Nikki Bella admitted to using some twin magic to break up with past boyfriends…

Nikki: “When we were young, we used to break up with boyfriends for each other.”

Brie: “Oh, all the time. We never had to go through the emotions of a breakup because it was like, ‘you want to dump the guy?’ I’ll call them and be like, ‘hello, yeah I’m not into you, sorry.’ Then I would just go on with my day with no hurt feelings. [Nikki] would be like, ‘did you do it?’ I would say, ‘yeah, you’re good.'”

This led to Nikki joking about her break up with John Cena, as she asked Brie, “where were you a few months ago?” The comment received an audible gasp from the crowd even though Nikki directly followed her question with, “just kidding.”

– Here is the cold open for tonight’s Impact Wrestling…

– Tuesday’s premiere of Miz & Mrs. drew 1.473 million viewers and ranked #5 for the night in the 18-49 demographic. The Miz tweeted the following on the success of the premiere…

EXCLUSIVE! #MizAndMrs is a MONSTER HIT so we are doing a special #MizTVOnInstagram I’ve got an interview w/ the star of @usa_network ‘s highest rated unscripted show since 2011. Enjoy!!! pic.twitter.com/YuVGn8lYVo — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 26, 2018