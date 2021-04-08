Various News: Nikki Bella Thanking John Cena Covered by News Outlets, MC! True Long Island Story Episode 8

– As noted during during WWE Hall of Fame 2020 & 2021 Induction Ceremonies, during her induction speech, Nikki Bella of the Bella Twins thanked her ex-fiancé John Cena for teaching her about the business and finding her fearless side. Since that time, People.com, Us Weekly, and Access Hollywood have covered articles on Nikki Bella mentioning Cena.

Cena and Bella broke up and ended their engagement about three years ago. The two had a public engagement at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. You can also see that video from Access Hollywood below.

– Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder) has released Episode 8 of his MC! True Long Island Story podcast. You can check out the full video for this week’s podcast below: