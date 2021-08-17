wrestling / News
Various News: Nikki Bella Vlogs on Her New Haircut, Sarah Logan Joins Oral Sessions, Full Cesaro vs. Sheamus Match Video
August 17, 2021 | Posted by
– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella revealed her new shorter hair style this week. Nikki Bella also shared a new vlog on her new look, which you can see below:
– Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan is the guest on today’s Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. Here’s the description and audio:
“Sarah Rowe has one heck of an Oral Sess with Renee talking all things motherhood, meat, growling at Vince McMahon and more!”
– WWE released a full match video showcasing Cesaro vs. Sheamus in their first match of their Best-Of-7 series from the SummerSlam 2016 Kickoff. That video is available below:
