Various News: Nikki Bella Vlogs on Her New Haircut, Sarah Logan Joins Oral Sessions, Full Cesaro vs. Sheamus Match Video

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella revealed her new shorter hair style this week. Nikki Bella also shared a new vlog on her new look, which you can see below:

– Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan is the guest on today’s Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. Here’s the description and audio:

“Sarah Rowe has one heck of an Oral Sess with Renee talking all things motherhood, meat, growling at Vince McMahon and more!”

– WWE released a full match video showcasing Cesaro vs. Sheamus in their first match of their Best-Of-7 series from the SummerSlam 2016 Kickoff. That video is available below: