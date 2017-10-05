wrestling / News
Various News: Nikki Bella’s Next DWTS Dance Inspired By WWE Comeback, Free ROH Match with Daniel Bryan
– Nikki Bella’s routine on Monday’s Dancing With The Stars episode will be inspired by her comeback to WWE from her neck injury. She posted the following on Instagram…
Most Memorable Year… Contemporary Dance… Fight Song… This week has so much meaning to me. Can't wait to express to all of you my comeback at @wwe from a serious neck injury on the dance floor. Love what @theartemc has come up with! Totally put my emotions into the dance. And #teamsmackdown got a special visitor yesterday 💛 Our little Birdie! She LOVES watching dance and dancing! It's soooo cute! #dwts #birdiebee #mybirdiebee #fearlessnikki #bellaarmy #stayfearless #totallyfearless photos taken by @vanity.claire 💛💛
– Here is a free ROH throwback match, featuring Bryan Danielson vs. Steve Corino from 2005…