Various News: NJPW Announces Movie Coming To NJPW World, WWE Stock Update for Today, Bandido Makes Breakfast
– NJPW has announced that the movie My Dad is a Heel Wrestler, which stars Hiroshi Tanahashi, will debut on NJPW World with English subtitles on April 4. The movie can be streamed outside of Japan in America, Great Britain, Australia, Canada and Germany only.
A big premiere for @njpwworld!
As part of #NJPWTogether, enjoy Hiroshi Tanahashi starring in the smash movie My Dad Is A Heel Wrestler from April 4!
And yes, with English subtitles!https://t.co/h5Y7aIY5gp#papawaru pic.twitter.com/ni6wUtnXTG
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 30, 2020
– WWE stock opened at $34.42 per share this morning.
– ROH has posted a new video in which Bandido makes breakfast.
#ROHDayByDay @bandidowrestler cooking the breakfast of champions 🍳 pic.twitter.com/HJDCd1YPlP
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 30, 2020
