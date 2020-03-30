Various News: NJPW Announces Movie Coming To NJPW World, WWE Stock Update for Today, Bandido Makes Breakfast

– NJPW has announced that the movie My Dad is a Heel Wrestler, which stars Hiroshi Tanahashi, will debut on NJPW World with English subtitles on April 4. The movie can be streamed outside of Japan in America, Great Britain, Australia, Canada and Germany only.

– WWE stock opened at $34.42 per share this morning.

– ROH has posted a new video in which Bandido makes breakfast.