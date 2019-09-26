wrestling / News

Various News: NJPW Announces Okada vs. SANADA Contract Signing, New AEW Trademark

September 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Kazuchika Okada SANADA

– NJPW has set a contract signing ceremony for Kazuchika Okada and SANADA for their IWGP Heavyweight Championship match. The contract signing will take place on October 7th in Korakuen Hall ahead of the match at King of Pro Wrestling on October 14th.

PWInsider reports AEW applied for a trademark for All Elite Felet for a variety of goods and services.

AEW, NJPW

