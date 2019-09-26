wrestling / News
Various News: NJPW Announces Okada vs. SANADA Contract Signing, New AEW Trademark
September 25, 2019 | Posted by
– NJPW has set a contract signing ceremony for Kazuchika Okada and SANADA for their IWGP Heavyweight Championship match. The contract signing will take place on October 7th in Korakuen Hall ahead of the match at King of Pro Wrestling on October 14th.
In Korakuen Hall at 6PM Monday October 7, Kazuchika Okada and SANADA will sign the official contract for their King of Pro Wrestling match on October 14!https://t.co/IICES6s04S#njpw #njroad #njkopw pic.twitter.com/soaIBPx4Pw
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 26, 2019
– PWInsider reports AEW applied for a trademark for All Elite Felet for a variety of goods and services.
More Trending Stories
- Southside Wrestling Claims WWE Pulled Talent From Their Show
- Jim Ross On Why WWE Did the ECW Angle at Mind Games in 1996, Vince McMahon Working With Paul Heyman
- Bruce Prichard Says WWE Considered Trying to Bring Hulk Hogan Back in 1997, Talks Hogan Using That To His Advantage
- Cody Reflects on New Era of Wrestling Ahead of AEW Dynamite, Asks Fans For Feedback